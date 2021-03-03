ŻURRIEQ

Another long walk, this time on my own at the village of Żurrieq. My aim was to go searching for the Tal-Wardija Coastal Watch Tower. This tower was very elusive and, although I searched the map in advance I went round in circles for quite some time before I found it – I don’t use GPS on my mobile and I like exploring in my own way. At one time I regretfully (because of Covid19) asked a man who was not wearing a mask and who was very friendly who told me I was walking in the opposite direction to where the tower was situated.

Żurrieq is an old village and the first interesting building I came across was an old house, more like a palace with a plain frontage but which had this niche over the door. I could not take a picture of the building because it stood on a very narrow alley. An instription below the statue showed that the niche has been in place since 1872.

Btw I have taken pictures of all still-standing towers except one which is the most difficult to approach.

