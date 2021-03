OH, THERE IT IS MAX!

Max: “I know”.

“Mind the puddle”.

Max: “I know”.

“How many watchtowers have we seen since we started this project?”

Mx: “I don’t know”.

We came to the watchtower we were looking for at last – “It-Torri tat-Triq il-Wiesgħa”. Another one off my list.

Max and I both have our hands in these two shots. Max took those two shots of me and I layered them on two of my shots.

Thank you so much for your views, comments and fav's.