LOOKOUT TOWER by sangwann
Photo 3685

LOOKOUT TOWER

Only a few metres from the “It-Torri tat-Triq il-Wiesgħa” that I showed yesterday there is this Lookout post. The latter must date from World War I or II and seems to have been recently restored. There is a gap between the dates of “It -Triq il-Wiesgħa” Tower and this one of at least two or three centuries. Max posed for me near this tower for this one.
19th March 2021 19th Mar 21

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Photo Details

Ingrid ace
Very nice! It does look restored again. It looks great and I like Max posing.
Here they are restoring many old forts. I like that they are trying to safe them, but sometimes they do not look real anymore...
March 19th, 2021  
