LOOKOUT TOWER

Only a few metres from the “It-Torri tat-Triq il-Wiesgħa” that I showed yesterday there is this Lookout post. The latter must date from World War I or II and seems to have been recently restored. There is a gap between the dates of “It -Triq il-Wiesgħa” Tower and this one of at least two or three centuries. Max posed for me near this tower for this one.

