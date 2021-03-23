Previous
BEE HAPPY by sangwann
Sometimes when I am at home and have nothing to do (and that is quite often) I like to sit down on a chair in the garden licking the sun and with my camera ready for possible shots. I don’t stay long before something attracts my attention and I get up and get as close as I can to take a shot. Bees and lizards are regular attractions and at around sunset, a few birds come to feed or to bathe too.
This is one bee shot I liked.
Thank you so much for your looks, comments and fav'.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Maggiemae ace
I'm the same as you! Just like to sit and absorb what goes on. Bees in the lavender, birds in the trees!
March 23rd, 2021  
Diana ace
This is wonderful Dione, wish I had more time to just sit and absorb ;-)
March 23rd, 2021  
Ingrid ace
Great shot!
I'm looking forward to the time that most of my "have to do's" are done!
March 23rd, 2021  
