ANNUNCIATION CHAPEL

A surprise walk on the last day but one of January.

I woke up in the morning uncertain where to go to for my walk and this resulted by me deciding to go and have a look at the Salini Salt Pans in search of some new bird to capture. I parked in the usual place just off the coast road and this time I decided to take a shot of this chapel which was partly hidden by trees at the beginning of and serving as a roundabout to a side street leading to I didn’t know where.

A sign by the closed door of the chapel said that this was the Annunciation Chapel. I have never seen it open but I guess it serves the small community that lives in the area.

