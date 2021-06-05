Sign up
Photo 3763
BEES JUST LOVE CINERARIAS
Shots taken end of March.
Cinerarias self-sowed in my garden and all I had to do was replant them. Bees just love them.
Thank you very much for your visits, for your comments and for your fav's.
5th June 2021
5th Jun 21
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Casablanca
ace
Oh how funny, I just posted a bee too! Lovely pair of images, so nice on the flowers.
June 5th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Great captures :)
June 5th, 2021
