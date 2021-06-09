MEMORIES

From my walk to the Corinthia Hotel to take shots of the watchtower and then around St George’s Bay.

I have special feelings for this lovely villa. 50 years ago, about this time of year I received a phone call from the management of this villa asking me and Christine, who was my fiancée at the time, to go to the villa as soon as possible as they wanted to talk to us urgently. We had booked the place for our wedding reception around 2 years in advance which was to be a month or so after the call. We went to the Villa immediately and were shown the place which had suffered loads of damage from a storm which hit Malta on the previous days. We were told that they would not be able to finish works by our wedding day and we had better find another venue. Luckily the invitations were not printed yet and we managed to secure a hall at Salina Bay Hotel through the help of a friend.

Villa Rosa, at the time was the most chic place to hold a wedding reception in Malta and I am still in love with the place for the fond memories it brings back. At the time it was the only building in sight surrounded by a big well-kept garden.

Villa Rosa is today a Boutique Hotel.

