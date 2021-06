THE LOVE STORY

Another walk to Dingli Cliffs, this time with Christine. It was a lovely walk but with few new phot opportunities after I had been there with Max some days previously. However this scene intrigued me. Do you see the heart? Do you see the dog rubbing fondly his nose with his human dad's forehead? And the angels fly happily up high. If you don’t, please tell me so I go and see my doctor right away.

Thanks a lot for your views, comments and fav.