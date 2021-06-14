WATCH TOWERS AROUND MALTA

Starting a series of four posts showing the still standing watchtowers of the Order of St John around the Maltese Islands.

It was the custom within the Order for the person elected for life to the highest rank of the Order – that of Grand Master (Prince) – to donate a gift to the Order appropriate to his high rank. I assume that all the towers were gifts to the Order from subsequent Grand Masters .

The Wignacourt Towers

A total of seven towers were built under the order of, and funded by, Grand Master Fra Alof de Wignacourt during the period 1601 – 1622. Of these towers only four remain today.

These towers were not just watch towers but formed important strongpoints in the Knights’ tactical defence system for the Maltese islands. They were the first to be built.

From left to right:

Top: Saint Thomas Tower – Marsaskala;

Saint Lucian Tower – Marsaxlokk

Bottom: Wignacourt Tower – St. Paul’s Bay;

Saint Mary’s Tower – Comino

I have not been to Comino for many years so the St. Mary Tower shot is a potpourri of shots : the view of Comino is mine, the tower is borrowed from the internet, the boat is mine (a Maltese luzzu); the two girls are borrowed from the internet.

Sorry for the long story but I hope you like it.

Thank you very much for all your views, comments and fav's.