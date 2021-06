ANOTHER JACK SPARROW

From the walk along the Salini Salt Pans some weeks ago.

Many sparrows flying in every direction as I crossed through a jungle of trees and shrubs from Kennedy Grove to Qawra, maybe one km or even less. I liked the shot of this sparrow that looked undecided in which direction to fly.

It seems there are many varieties of birds in this category but I always call the sparrows.

