BAĦAR IĊ-ĊAGĦAQ

Meaning the pebbly beach, or the beach of pebbles named for a small part of the beach which is covered with pebbles’. The area which was empty of buildings up till some years ago has seen fast development taking place these last years. On the left almost completely out of the frame is Qalet Marku Watchtower. Slightly right from the middle of the picture is a water fun park.

The shot was taken some weeks ago during my Gargħur to Naxxar walk along the Victoria Lines.

We were almost Covid free on 1st July and our govt. decided to allow the reopening of English teaching schools subject to certain Covid regulations. Now we are flooded with new cases. Just hoping we don't have to stay at home in Summer.

