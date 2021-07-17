Previous
Next
ST HELEN’S GATE, COSPICUA by sangwann
Photo 3805

ST HELEN’S GATE, COSPICUA

St. Helen's Gate (Maltese: Il-Bieb ta' Santa Liena), also known as Porta dei Mortari, is the main gate of the Santa Margherita Lines, located in Cospicua, Malta. It was built in the Baroque style in 1736 to designs of Charles François de Mondion, during the magistracy of Grand Master António Manoel de Vilhena. Santa Margherita Lines has been integrated in the Cottonera Lines to make a strong defensive wall around the Three Cities – Bormla, L-Isla and Birgu. The two side entrances were added later to allow the entry and exit of traffic. Originally there was a drawbridge at the entrance but the pit was filled in during the early British period and the drawbridge was removed.
Thank you very much for your visits, comments and fav's.
17th July 2021 17th Jul 21

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1042% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise