ST HELEN’S GATE, COSPICUA

St. Helen's Gate (Maltese: Il-Bieb ta' Santa Liena), also known as Porta dei Mortari, is the main gate of the Santa Margherita Lines, located in Cospicua, Malta. It was built in the Baroque style in 1736 to designs of Charles François de Mondion, during the magistracy of Grand Master António Manoel de Vilhena. Santa Margherita Lines has been integrated in the Cottonera Lines to make a strong defensive wall around the Three Cities – Bormla, L-Isla and Birgu. The two side entrances were added later to allow the entry and exit of traffic. Originally there was a drawbridge at the entrance but the pit was filled in during the early British period and the drawbridge was removed.

