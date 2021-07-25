CELEBRATING FIFTY YEARS AGO

My Wedding Anniversary card to Christine which I left in the kitchen for her to find when she wakes up and goes downstairs on the special day was followed by a bouquet of flowers which I had delivered to my house as a surprise to her. Inside the card I had put a cash present for her to buy whatever present she likes. I find this more convenient than buying some present which she would not appreciate.



We celebrated the day when we went for a nice family night out with our two children, their spouses and their two children Michaela, my son’s daughter and Max, my daughter’s son.

Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments and fav's. Special thanks for your best wishes on our special 50th anniversary.