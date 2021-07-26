Previous
THEN AND NOW by sangwann
THEN AND NOW

Left shot was taken by a photographer some 20 years ago when my department and others in the same Ministry were preparing an Annual report for publication. It came into my hands when I was searching for a photo of Christine’s and my wedding.
Right shot is a selfie I took with my mob a couple of months ago which I like. Today I am older and my hair is whiter but I am free as a bird to go anywhere and at anytime. I have put away all my formal cloths and I wear anything I like, always in casual cloths. Life is beautiful.
Many thanks for your visits, for your comments and for your fav's.
26th July 2021

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Babs ace
How times change, who would have thought that we would be wearing masks in the 21st century.
July 26th, 2021  
Diana ace
Both great shots of you, I love your attitude! Life is there for living after all ;-)
July 26th, 2021  
Dawn ace
Agree with Babs
July 26th, 2021  
