THEN AND NOW

Left shot was taken by a photographer some 20 years ago when my department and others in the same Ministry were preparing an Annual report for publication. It came into my hands when I was searching for a photo of Christine’s and my wedding.

Right shot is a selfie I took with my mob a couple of months ago which I like. Today I am older and my hair is whiter but I am free as a bird to go anywhere and at anytime. I have put away all my formal cloths and I wear anything I like, always in casual cloths. Life is beautiful.

