PESPUS TAL-BAĦAR

Still working on my May photos. My walks were frequently to Salina Salt Pans and back because the days were getting hotter and hotter for long walks.

After seeing the Ringed Plover that I showed yesterday. I saw this other cute bird almost looking at its reflection in the water and took several shots of him. He was almost twice the size of the Plover. I tried to find the name in ‘Birds of Malta’ and found this name Pespus tal-Baħar (Tringa Glareola). Hope I am correct.

Thank you very much for your visits, for your comments and for the fav's - always appreciated.