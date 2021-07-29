Previous
Next
PESPUS TAL-BAĦAR by sangwann
Photo 3817

PESPUS TAL-BAĦAR

Still working on my May photos. My walks were frequently to Salina Salt Pans and back because the days were getting hotter and hotter for long walks.
After seeing the Ringed Plover that I showed yesterday. I saw this other cute bird almost looking at its reflection in the water and took several shots of him. He was almost twice the size of the Plover. I tried to find the name in ‘Birds of Malta’ and found this name Pespus tal-Baħar (Tringa Glareola). Hope I am correct.
Thank you very much for your visits, for your comments and for the fav's - always appreciated.
29th July 2021 29th Jul 21

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1045% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I like his watery reflection. In English, it translates as Wood Sandpiper and it looks like one, I think.
July 29th, 2021  
Diana ace
another beautifully captured bird and lovely reflection.
July 29th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise