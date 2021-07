OOH, IT'S A REINDEER!

Still working on my May photos. My walks were frequently to Salina Salt Pans and back because the days were getting hotter and hotter for long walks.

Do you see it? When I saw this trunk I immediately associated it with a reindeer carcass even though no reindeers live in Malta.

