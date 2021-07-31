Previous
FLIGHT NO BA632 by sangwann
FLIGHT NO BA632

Departure Poland (pole end); arrival Stonehenge (stone edge).
Shots taken at Salina Salt Pans.
31st July 2021 31st Jul 21

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
@sangwann
Dione Giorgio
BTW, I have been trying to find out what sort of fish the one in the picture I posted 5 days ago. I have finally found out. It is a Sea Hare. Funnily enough the Maltese name is 'Serduq il-Bahar' which in English translates Sea Rooster.
July 31st, 2021  
