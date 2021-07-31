Sign up
Photo 3819
FLIGHT NO BA632
Departure Poland (pole end); arrival Stonehenge (stone edge).
Shots taken at Salina Salt Pans.
Thank you so much for your visits, for your comments and for the fav's.
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Dione Giorgio
BTW, I have been trying to find out what sort of fish the one in the picture I posted 5 days ago. I have finally found out. It is a Sea Hare. Funnily enough the Maltese name is 'Serduq il-Bahar' which in English translates Sea Rooster.
July 31st, 2021
