BALLUTA CHURCH EN FETE by sangwann
BALLUTA CHURCH EN FETE

Shot taken exactly one week ago on the feast of the parish of Balluta, dedicated to Our Lady of Carmel. I took my camera purposely to take a few shots of the church in festive mode. The camera had been idle for over one month.
Popular festivities such as band marches, the procession with the titular statue and fireworks displays have been cancelled these two years because of Covid19. The Church still celebrates the solemn rituals within the churches making sure attendants adhere to Health protocol. But people miss the fireworks displays immensely.
1st August 2021 1st Aug 21

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
