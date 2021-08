BREAKWATER

The Valletta arm of the Grand Harbour breakwater.

I tried to go as close as possible to the breakwater arm but after going up the steps I showed yesterday, I could’nt find a way how to get through the barrier that was erected to keep people out for their own safety. So I continued my walk and took a shot of it through these two walls.

Shot taken when I went for a walk around part of the Valletta bastions.

