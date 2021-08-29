Sign up
Photo 3848
THE ONE WITH THE CROOKED LEG
Went again to Salini Salt Pans the other day. Saw this bird with a crooked leg limping behind his friend. I was very sorry for him. This could be a Snipe but not sure.
Thank you so much for your visits, for your comments and for your fav's.
29th August 2021
29th Aug 21
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
3rd June 2021 10:02am
Diana
ace
Oh shame, I hope the poor bird can manage. Lovey shot and beautiful plumage.
August 29th, 2021
