Previous
Next
THE ONE WITH THE CROOKED LEG by sangwann
Photo 3848

THE ONE WITH THE CROOKED LEG

Went again to Salini Salt Pans the other day. Saw this bird with a crooked leg limping behind his friend. I was very sorry for him. This could be a Snipe but not sure.
Thank you so much for your visits, for your comments and for your fav's.
29th August 2021 29th Aug 21

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1054% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Oh shame, I hope the poor bird can manage. Lovey shot and beautiful plumage.
August 29th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise