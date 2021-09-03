Sign up
Photo 3853
ONCE UPON A TIME
Once upon a time this was a proud rose and admired by one and all. Now it is withered and nobody cares about it. It still makes for a good shot though.
Thanks a lot for all your visits, comments and fav's - always appreciated.
3rd September 2021
3rd Sep 21
4
1
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
3853
photos
164
followers
122
following
3846
3847
3848
3849
3850
3851
3852
3853
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
5th June 2021 4:43pm
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Even pretty in its demise ! Lovely focus , dof and light ! fav
September 3rd, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Reminds me of the "Beauty and the Beast" rose
September 3rd, 2021
Leli
ace
Beauty and the beast came to mind as well.
My next upload for today has a similar theme to yours Dion : time, change and maturity.
September 3rd, 2021
Ingrid
ace
I like roses and think the withered ones are still beautiful!
September 3rd, 2021
365 Project
My next upload for today has a similar theme to yours Dion : time, change and maturity.