ONCE UPON A TIME by sangwann
Photo 3853

ONCE UPON A TIME

Once upon a time this was a proud rose and admired by one and all. Now it is withered and nobody cares about it. It still makes for a good shot though.
3rd September 2021 3rd Sep 21

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Even pretty in its demise ! Lovely focus , dof and light ! fav
September 3rd, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Reminds me of the "Beauty and the Beast" rose
September 3rd, 2021  
Leli ace
Beauty and the beast came to mind as well.

My next upload for today has a similar theme to yours Dion : time, change and maturity.
September 3rd, 2021  
Ingrid ace
I like roses and think the withered ones are still beautiful!
September 3rd, 2021  
