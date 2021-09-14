EXILES AT NIGHT

Shot taken from Independence Garden. The lit up building is the Cavallieri Hotel with a fantastic view of Balluta Bay. Behind it are two high rise buildings, one completed – the Portomaso Tower, , the other still under construction. Other hotels to the right lead to the Dragonara Casino. Below me is Exiles beach with a room which belongs to the Salesians of Don Bosco for their personal use. It has been there longer than I have been born and very little used.

Thank you very much for your visits, for your comments and for your fav's.