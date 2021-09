TRIBUTE TO HEALTHCARE WORKERS

We rarely use the postal services nowadays but the other day I needed to post a letter and went to the stationery to buy some stamps. I had not seen these stamps before. They were issued to honour health care workers and to show appreciation for their work and perseverance during these difficult times brought about by Covid19.

‘Grazzi’means ‘thank you’.

