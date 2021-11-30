Previous
Next
ME AND MAX by sangwann
Photo 3941

ME AND MAX

It took me 77 years to reach this height. Max made it in 11 years. Shot taken on our walk at Wied il-Qlejgħa.

Thank you for your visits, for your comments and for your fav's.
30th November 2021 30th Nov 21

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1079% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Love seeing you with your buddy Max! Precious.
November 29th, 2021  
Margaret Pengelly
Great photo Dione. Real Buddies.
November 29th, 2021  
Jacqueline ace
Wonderful photo of you and Max!
November 29th, 2021  
Dianne
Such a neat relationship with your tall grandson.
November 29th, 2021  
xbm
Grandsons are so important to us. They grow up all too fast!
November 29th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely shot of you both.
November 29th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So wonderful to see you both together . such a loving relationship between grandad and grandson ! -- real pals !
November 29th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise