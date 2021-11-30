Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3941
ME AND MAX
It took me 77 years to reach this height. Max made it in 11 years. Shot taken on our walk at Wied il-Qlejgħa.
Thank you for your visits, for your comments and for your fav's.
30th November 2021
30th Nov 21
7
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
3941
photos
160
followers
120
following
1079% complete
View this month »
3934
3935
3936
3937
3938
3939
3940
3941
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
21st October 2021 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Love seeing you with your buddy Max! Precious.
November 29th, 2021
Margaret Pengelly
Great photo Dione. Real Buddies.
November 29th, 2021
Jacqueline
ace
Wonderful photo of you and Max!
November 29th, 2021
Dianne
Such a neat relationship with your tall grandson.
November 29th, 2021
xbm
Grandsons are so important to us. They grow up all too fast!
November 29th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely shot of you both.
November 29th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So wonderful to see you both together . such a loving relationship between grandad and grandson ! -- real pals !
November 29th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close