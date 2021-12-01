GRAND HARBOUR BREAKWATER

On a very windy, day some weeks ago, I decided to go to Valletta to take shots of the rough sea which we were warned about. Here, from old experience I know that it is very spectacular to watch the waves crashing on the breakwater. On this day, and on my other previous attempts, the wind wasn’t coming from the right direction because I was disappointed with the shots I took. Still, here are six shots from all those I took.

Weather here is cold and wet. I don't remember so much rain falling in such a short time.

