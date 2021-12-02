REY AND SCALE THESE WALLS, BULLY!

I can imagine how the Knights of Malta and the Maltese would have teased invaders who would have decided to attack Valletta. These walls face the landward side of the city fortifications. Two more defensive walls had to be conquered before reaching these last ones. The Valletta fortifications where built in the late 1500 - early 1600. There was a drawbridge here to enter the city but many years ago it was replaced by a stone/concrete bridge. I have seen what is left of the old bridge at the Fortifications Interpretation Centre, also in Valletta. The funny side of this is when Napoleon decided to take Malta in 1798 the Order surrendered without a fight.

