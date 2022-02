MY BUDDY TURNED ELEVEN

Another mobile shot.

Max, my grandson and buddy of many great walks, turned eleven a few days ago. Here he has just blown out the candles on his birthday cake. Because of Covid, his parents thought it to be better we celebrate the event with me, Christine and with my other son, Jean-Pierre and his family than inviting Max’s friends at home or going out to a restaurant. Still we had a fabulous time together as a family.

Thank you so much for your looks, comments and fav's.