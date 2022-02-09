Previous
Next
HOLIDAY INN by sangwann
Photo 4012

HOLIDAY INN

The Holiday Inn Hotel in St George's Bay. Modern architecture with lovely colours. The colours I like not so much the architecture. This was the start of my next walk.
Thank you very much for your visits, for your comments and for the fav's.
9th February 2022 9th Feb 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1099% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
For a moment I though you did some amazing processing! Does it really look like this? Most unusual style.
February 9th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Someone had a good idea for stand out colour and architecture!
February 9th, 2022  
Dione Giorgio
@ludwigsdiana shot is sooc.
February 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise