Photo 4012
HOLIDAY INN
The Holiday Inn Hotel in St George's Bay. Modern architecture with lovely colours. The colours I like not so much the architecture. This was the start of my next walk.
Thank you very much for your visits, for your comments and for the fav's.
9th February 2022
9th Feb 22
3
0
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
4012
photos
157
followers
117
following
1099% complete
View this month »
4005
4006
4007
4008
4009
4010
4011
4012
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
6th January 2022 10:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
For a moment I though you did some amazing processing! Does it really look like this? Most unusual style.
February 9th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Someone had a good idea for stand out colour and architecture!
February 9th, 2022
Dione Giorgio
@ludwigsdiana
shot is sooc.
February 9th, 2022
Leave a Comment
