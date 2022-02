STRAWBERRY FIELDS FOR EVER

When I went on my Mġarr countryside walk I forgot my mask in the car and decided to continue on my trek without it. It felt so nice to breath the fresh air with nothing to hamper the air from entering my nostrils. Had my selfie stick with me after many months of lack of use and had fun taking shots of myself with some of the strawberry fields in the background.

