FRIGHTENING ENCOUNTER

Three or four weeks ago I decided to take Snuggles for a walk along the Victoria Lines in the Għargħur area. I was hoping it to be a lovely day for Snugs as Max and I had taken him on the same walk some weeks previously and he enjoyed it immensely. This time as soon as we started our trek, this guy with his big ‘kite’ suddenly appeared from the top of the hill above us and glided barely three storeys above my head. The wing span of the ‘kite’ was at least 20 metres wide. Snuggles, who gets frightened even if a tree branch flutters with the wind was so terrified that he went mad and it was quite an effort to control him. We continued on our walk but he only relaxed when we arrived back at the car and he got inside.

Took these shots with my mobile while Snuggles was pulling away like hell.

