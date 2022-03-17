Sign up
Photo 4048
FROM MY GARDEN - 7
The daffodils did well this year.
Arrived back home after a beautiful holiday. Now the task to go through almost a thousand photos that I took.
Thank you for your support even when I was too tired to pick up my tablet to look at your pictures.
17th March 2022
17th Mar 22
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
19th February 2022 4:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
