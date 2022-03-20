WE ARE OFF

Finished going through the many shots I took on our first day in Treviso. A difficult job to select what I think are the best and most interesting pictures to post so I will be relying on collages to show as many as I can without being a bore on my friends.

These are four shots from the airplane as we passed over Malta.

Top left: Sunrise - we left Malta early, when the sun was just beginning to appear and the sunlight made a lovely shine on the blue Mediterranean;

Top right: Valletta with Grand Harbour on the right and Marsamxlett Harbour on the left;

Bottom left: Salini Salt Pans, I place I go when I want to capture some water birds;

Bottom right: St. Paul's Islands, where trtadition says St. Paul was shipwrecked.

