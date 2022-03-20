Previous
WE ARE OFF by sangwann
Photo 4051

WE ARE OFF

Finished going through the many shots I took on our first day in Treviso. A difficult job to select what I think are the best and most interesting pictures to post so I will be relying on collages to show as many as I can without being a bore on my friends.
These are four shots from the airplane as we passed over Malta.
Top left: Sunrise - we left Malta early, when the sun was just beginning to appear and the sunlight made a lovely shine on the blue Mediterranean;
Top right: Valletta with Grand Harbour on the right and Marsamxlett Harbour on the left;
Bottom left: Salini Salt Pans, I place I go when I want to capture some water birds;
Bottom right: St. Paul's Islands, where trtadition says St. Paul was shipwrecked.
Thank you for your visits, for your comments and for your fav's - always appreciated.
20th March 2022 20th Mar 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Monique ace
Great collage 👍
March 20th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Up,up and away.
March 20th, 2022  
