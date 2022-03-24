WHAT ARE YOU GLARING AT?

On the left is a picture of a replica of the medieval fountain known as the Fontana Delle Tette, that I mentioned in my picture of yesterday. Joe, my brother-in-law, and I had been looking for it for quite some time while the wives were shopping. The story next to the original statue had raised our curiosity to find it and we were lucky to find it by chance after we had given up going round in circles.

The story about the original fountain says that it was built in 1559 during a severe drought that struck the city. Every year of the autumn, in honor of every new Podesta, red wine flowed from the nipple of one breast, and white wine from the nipple of the other breast, and all citizens could drink the wine for free for three days.

On the right is a picture of a toy or something which I saw in a shop window with glaring eyes made up of LED bulbs. I flipped him around to bring him to look at the semi-nude statue as if he is looking at her breasts.

Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.

