Previous
Next
WHAT ARE YOU GLARING AT? by sangwann
Photo 4055

WHAT ARE YOU GLARING AT?

On the left is a picture of a replica of the medieval fountain known as the Fontana Delle Tette, that I mentioned in my picture of yesterday. Joe, my brother-in-law, and I had been looking for it for quite some time while the wives were shopping. The story next to the original statue had raised our curiosity to find it and we were lucky to find it by chance after we had given up going round in circles.
The story about the original fountain says that it was built in 1559 during a severe drought that struck the city. Every year of the autumn, in honor of every new Podesta, red wine flowed from the nipple of one breast, and white wine from the nipple of the other breast, and all citizens could drink the wine for free for three days.
On the right is a picture of a toy or something which I saw in a shop window with glaring eyes made up of LED bulbs. I flipped him around to bring him to look at the semi-nude statue as if he is looking at her breasts.
Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
24th March 2022 24th Mar 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1110% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a fabulous shot of the new to me statue. Quite an amazing story to go with it. You must have been very happy to find this beauty 😉
March 24th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Oh my, that’s quite some story. Can just imagine the queues lining up for the free vino 😂
March 24th, 2022  
Ingrid ace
Great shot and story of the statue!
March 24th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Haha well done! Nice info on the statue too.
March 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise