Photo 4056
BEAUTIFUL PALAZZO
Another beautiful palazzo and piazza in Treviso.
Thank you very much for your views, comments and fav's. on yesterday's picture - much appreciated.
25th March 2022
25th Mar 22
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Sylvia du Toit
Well done. Beautiful building.
March 25th, 2022
Diana
ace
They sure knew how to build them, lovely shot of this great architecture.
March 25th, 2022
