Previous
Next
BEAUTIFUL PALAZZO by sangwann
Photo 4056

BEAUTIFUL PALAZZO

Another beautiful palazzo and piazza in Treviso.
Thank you very much for your views, comments and fav's. on yesterday's picture - much appreciated.
25th March 2022 25th Mar 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1111% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sylvia du Toit
Well done. Beautiful building.
March 25th, 2022  
Diana ace
They sure knew how to build them, lovely shot of this great architecture.
March 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise