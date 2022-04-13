MR. YELLOW LEGS

Have seen egrets frequently in Malta but they were always wearing black socks and shoes not like this one.

Story of the day:

Shot taken close to the vaporetto landing in Venice on our return from Burano. He looked sad and lonely and I think he was tired after a long flight because he was very close to the landing place and he didn’t budge even with a full load of passengers disembarking so close to him.

We had taken the vaporetto from Burano intending to go straight to Venice centre. While walking along canals to reach Venice centre I said to the others: “The journey looked shorter than that on the way out”. After some more metres, I told my brother-in-law “are you sure we took the right vaporetto?”. Their reply was “ true”. Some more metres and I said: “We are at Murano, I remember that building on the opposite side of the canal!”. Then we asked and we confirmed that what I had said was right. So back to the landing place to catch the next vaporetto to Venice. We had a laugh but lost at least about an hour of our time to reach Venice centre.

Thank you for your views, comments and fav's. on yesterday's picture - they are very much appreciated.