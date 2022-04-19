DAY 3 - PADOVA

On the third day of our Treviso holiday we decided to go to Padova. Our priority was the Scaringi Chapel with its Giotto frescoes. But to our disappointment when we got there we were told that all bookings had been taken up and we could not go in. So we turned back and walked to the Basilica of Saint Anthony of Padova. All of us had been there before but it is always worth a second visit. I took this shot on our long walk to the Basilica which is the heart of the city.

St Anthony was actually from Lisbon, Portugal, but acquired fame in Padova.

