FACING EACH OTHER

Two shots taken inside the Basilica of St Antohony of Padova. These two chapels face each other in the Basilica. The one on the right houses the tomb of the saint and is continuously visited by pilgrims and other visitors. The one of the left is St James Chapel with frescoes by Altchiero da Zevio, an artist I had never heard of but which fascinated me from the first day I saw it..

