PALAZZO DELLA REGIONE

From my Padua series.

This is an external capture of the Palazzo of which I showed the Grand Hall yesterday.

The Palazzo was built between 1172 and 1219 and restored in 1420.

The Grand Hall is on the upper floor and is surrounded by an open loggia. It was dedicated to the town and administration of justice. The ground floor was and still hosts the historical covered market of the city.

The frescoes of the Grand Hall were done between 1425 and 1440

The Palazzo is part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

