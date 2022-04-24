ELEGANCE

One last shot from my Padova collection.

The elegance of this square keeps up to its name – Piazza dei Signori (the Square of the gentlemen or nobles).

It was designed to give importance to the tower and became the scene of tournaments and courtship. According to tradition it was from the noblemen or signori Carrara that the square took its name.

The arrival of Venetian rule restored the square as the fifth main civic area: for tournament play, the rides, the battles, the courtship, concerts and music festivals.

For centuries this piazza also hosted official civic and government celebrations.

