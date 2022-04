OFF TO THE DOLOMITES

From day 5 of our Treviso holiday.

We had to leave early from the hotel because we had booked a taxi to take us to the appropriate bus stop and catch the bus to Cortina d’Ampezzo in the heart of the Dolomites. It was an over 2 hour drive but full of beautiful scenery so it was not boring at all. I took a front seat so I could take as many photos as I wished. Here are three of the pictures that I took on the way.

