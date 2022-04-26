Previous
END OF JOURNEY by sangwann
Photo 4088

END OF JOURNEY

From day 5 of our Treviso holiday.
This is where the bus stopped and we got down, still not sure what we would find. I was the one who wanted most to come to Cortina d ‘Ampezzo: one because I am fascinated with mountains and second because the place is an important junction for the Giro d’Italia which I love to watch year after year. Still I was a bit afraid to come because I was expecting the weather to be very cold. Instead the sun was glaring and the weather hot as you can see from these two pictures mounted on another I too of the Dolomites.
Diana ace
Lovely collage and shots. I am sure next time you see the Giro you will know exactly where they are riding :-)
April 26th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great collage !
April 26th, 2022  
Maggiej
What wonderful pictures
April 26th, 2022  
