END OF JOURNEY

From day 5 of our Treviso holiday.

This is where the bus stopped and we got down, still not sure what we would find. I was the one who wanted most to come to Cortina d ‘Ampezzo: one because I am fascinated with mountains and second because the place is an important junction for the Giro d’Italia which I love to watch year after year. Still I was a bit afraid to come because I was expecting the weather to be very cold. Instead the sun was glaring and the weather hot as you can see from these two pictures mounted on another I too of the Dolomites.

