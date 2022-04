NOT A DRONE SHOT

From day 5 of our Treviso holiday.

Shot taken from the cable car going up one of the Dolomite mountains, Mount Faloria. The climb was in two stages, this is the first. Half way up we changed the cable car for a steep climb to the end of the trip.

Some gorgeous views to enjoy and capture.

