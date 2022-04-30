Previous
Next
DOWN TO EARTH by sangwann
Photo 4092

DOWN TO EARTH

From day 5 of our Treviso holiday.
Down from Mount Falonia, we had some time to walk around the quaint village of Cortina d’Ampezzo before taking the bus back to Treviso. The village (or town) is dominated by the mountains in every direction The village looked so clean and peaceful at the time. It was a fabulous day out, away from town/city life.
Mount Faloria has an altitude of 2,123 metres (6,965 ft). It hosted the men's giant slalom event of the 1956 Winter Olympics,
Many thanks for your views, comments and fav's. on yesterday's picture. They are very much appreciated.
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1121% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful collage
April 30th, 2022  
Diana ace
A beautiful collage filled with wonderful shots. Love your interesting narrative.
April 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise