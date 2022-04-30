DOWN TO EARTH

From day 5 of our Treviso holiday.

Down from Mount Falonia, we had some time to walk around the quaint village of Cortina d’Ampezzo before taking the bus back to Treviso. The village (or town) is dominated by the mountains in every direction The village looked so clean and peaceful at the time. It was a fabulous day out, away from town/city life.

Mount Faloria has an altitude of 2,123 metres (6,965 ft). It hosted the men's giant slalom event of the 1956 Winter Olympics,

