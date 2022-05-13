Previous
MUSEO CORRER by sangwann
Photo 4105

MUSEO CORRER

One last shot for the day - second day in Venice.
Entry tickets for the Doge’s Palace gave us, in addition, free entry to Museo Correr which is situated on the opposite side of Piazza San Marco. And that was the last place we had time to visit after spending so much time at the Doge’s Palace. I had in mind many other possibilities – Teatro Fenici and going to the top of St. Mark’s Bell Tower to name two - but it was time to return to Treviso, though we could have stayed for as long as we wanted.
Looking at the pictures I took on that day, I realized I had taken altogether over 250 shots.
Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Diana ace
a beautifully captured scene, it must have been very interesting to wander through it. At least looking through all your shots, you will have some wonderful memories to look back on.
