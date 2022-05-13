MUSEO CORRER

One last shot for the day - second day in Venice.

Entry tickets for the Doge’s Palace gave us, in addition, free entry to Museo Correr which is situated on the opposite side of Piazza San Marco. And that was the last place we had time to visit after spending so much time at the Doge’s Palace. I had in mind many other possibilities – Teatro Fenici and going to the top of St. Mark’s Bell Tower to name two - but it was time to return to Treviso, though we could have stayed for as long as we wanted.

Looking at the pictures I took on that day, I realized I had taken altogether over 250 shots.

