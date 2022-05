THE BRIDGE

From Day 6 of our Treviso holiday.

This bridge was the starting point to the Grotte del Coglieron. I liked the curve.

I was hoping to finish my Treviso story before we move again. I have stopped taking pictures in Malta because I cannot keep up with the ‘supply’. In five days’ time we’re off again so I will have many more pictures to go through and to post.

Thank you very much for all your views, for your comments and for the fav's. on yesterday's picture - much appreciated.