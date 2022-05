WATERFALL

From Day 6 of our Treviso holiday.

The Grotte del Coglieron consists of numerous waterfalls, caves, and winding pathways. There is an ancient watermill and restaurant just down the creek from the caves.

This is the first of the waterfalls. To me it seemed that they hadn’t had too much rain in the previous days.

