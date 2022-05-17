THE CAVE

From Day 6 of our Treviso holiday.

The Grotte del Coglieron consists of numerous waterfalls, caves, and winding pathways. This is one of the caves we explored. At the time, I was amazed to see those rock pillars but after checking on google, I am not sure whether they are man-made or natural. For me it was difficult to take these shots because of the sharp sunshine at the opening of the caves contrasting with the pitch darkness of the inside.

According to google “The Caves of Caglieron consist of both human-made and natural cavities. The man-made caves were created by mining activity dating back to the 1500s.”

