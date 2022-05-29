PUT ON YOUR MASK

Some shots, beginning today, of the last day of our Trip to Treviso. We had no particular plans for the final day and in the end decided to visit Vicenza. The shot on the right was taken at the entrance of the ‘old’ part of the city. You can see my wife with my brother-in-law (his wife is hidden behind him) with their masks on. As I was taking a picture of a carved face on a stone wall (top left picture) , someone shouted “Hey you - no mask? And quickly I plugged out the carved face and stuck it onto mine. And I replied back “Is it ok now?”

The mask part is just a joke.

