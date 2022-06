PIAZZA DEI SIGNORI, VICENZA

Two shots of Piazza dei Signori, Vicenza showing two sides of this magnificent square.

Piazza dei Signori is the main square of Vicenza, located in the historical center of the city. Originally a Roman forum and then a market, the square is best known today for the Basilica Palladiana, the grandiose work of Andrea Palladio (in right picture)

