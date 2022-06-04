Previous
TEATRO OLIMPICO - VICENZA (2) by sangwann
Photo 4127

TEATRO OLIMPICO - VICENZA (2)

The theatre is built in a semi-circle form with the stage in the straight line and the seating going round in half a circle. I have tried to capture the whole seating area in three/four pictures but when I merged the circular image looked flattened so I decided to show only this part.
The Teatro Olimpico is, along with the Teatro all'antica in Sabbioneta and the Teatro Farnese in Parma, one of only three Renaissance theatres remaining in existence. The above mentioned theatres were based, in large measure, on the Teatro Olimpico whicht is still used several times a year.
Since 1994 the Teatro Olimpico, together with other Palladian buildings in and around Vicenza, has been part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site "City of Vicenza and the Palladian Villas of the Veneto
